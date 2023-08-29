Baghel writes to Governor, seeks meeting to drive home OBC demands in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday has sought time from Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for a meeting with the delegation of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Association regarding their pending demands awaiting a decision.

Across the central plains of Chhattisgarh, the OBCs with over 50 per cent population are perceived as a major chunk of electorates on whom the political parties rely heavily as they keep the politicians often guessing on which way their votes might swing during the polls.

On Sunday, Baghel attended a Mahasammelan (mega-conference) of Chhattisgarh OBC Mahasabha and Backward Classes Welfare Association in the state capital where the CM was told about their wishes to meet the Governor over their various demands awaiting action.

CM Baghel seized the occasion to write to the Governor virtually on behalf of the OBC Association. They also asked the CM to provide benefits of public welfare schemes of the state to the OBCs besides implementing a 27 per cent OBC reservation.

