Home Nation

Baghel writes to Governor, seeks meeting to drive home OBC demands in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Across the central plains of Chhattisgarh, OBCs with over 50 per cent population are perceived as a major chunk of electorates on whom the political parties rely heavily.

Published: 29th August 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel greets Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday has sought time from Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for a meeting with the delegation of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Association regarding their pending demands awaiting a decision.

Across the central plains of Chhattisgarh, the OBCs with over 50 per cent population are perceived as a major chunk of electorates on whom the political parties rely heavily as they keep the politicians often guessing on which way their votes might swing during the polls.

On Sunday, Baghel attended a Mahasammelan (mega-conference) of Chhattisgarh OBC Mahasabha and Backward Classes Welfare Association in the state capital where the CM was told about their wishes to meet the Governor over their various demands awaiting action.

CM Baghel seized the occasion to write to the Governor virtually on behalf of the OBC Association. They also asked the CM to provide benefits of public welfare schemes of the state to the OBCs besides implementing a 27 per cent OBC reservation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Elections Bhupesh Baghel OBC quota Reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp