One-day session of Manipur Assembly over in 48 minutes, Congress members create ruckus

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Assembly met on Tuesday but the one-day session was adjourned sine die in less than an hour as Congress members created a ruckus demanding a five-day session.

The session, which began at 11 am, was over by 11:48 am. There was a 30-minute adjournment in between, an MLA said.

The Opposition members, led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of the Congress, said the one-day session was insufficient to discuss the prevailing unprecedented situation in the state.

All 10 Kuki MLAs, seven from the ruling BJP, skipped the session. Earlier, they had said, “Imphal valley has also become a valley of death for us.” Imphal is the state’s seat of power.

The House proceedings began with a two-minute silence for the victims of the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis.

When Chief Minister N Biren Singh started reading out a resolution, the Opposition members began shouting slogans demanding a five-day session. One of them was heard chanting “save democracy”. As the din continued, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh adjourned the session sine die. There was no question hour or private member motion.

In his address, Singh said, “With great sorrow, we condole the deaths of people in the violence…Words seem inefficient for those who have lost their loved ones.”

The House resolved to work for oneness and harmony of all people and strive to resolve all differences among people through dialogue and constitutional means.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was critical of the brief session.

“What a farce! There was simply no reason why with its huge majority the ruling party could not have had the session for a few days at the very least. The reason is simple: if the Assembly Session had functioned, the differences and fissures within the BJP would have come into full display and that too on the floor of the Assembly,” he wrote on X, previously Twitter.

“Further, the fact that all 10 Kuki MLAs, including the 7 from the BJP, boycotted the Assembly session, shows the deep divide in the state and how the CM is unfit to take forward the peace process. The BJP, as always, has converted an opportunity into a formality,” he further wrote.

