Srinagar Diary: Valley's iconic tulip garden sets new record

The garden, which is spread over 30 hectares of land, had a record 3.70 lakh sightseers visiting the garden.

Published: 29th August 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - An image of the tulip garden in Srinagar, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Srinagar’s Tulip Garden sets new record 

The famed tulip garden in Srinagar has entered the World Book of Records (London) as Asia’s largest tulip garden. In a formal ceremony, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad was honoured with the certification by President and CEO of World Book of Records (London), Santosh Shukla. The latter said this recognition underscores the unparalleled beauty and magnificence of the Tulip Garden, positioning it as a symbol of nature’s splendour and human ingenuity. The garden, which is spread over 30 hectares of land, had a record 3.70 lakh visitors visiting the garden.

Life sentence given to acid attackers after 9 years

Nine years after a 20-year-old female student was attacked with acid by two youths in Srinagar,  a local court has awarded life imprisonment to the duo, who have been found guilty in the “horrific” acid attack case. Principal District and Sessions Court Srinagar Jawad Ahmed held the two accused Irshad Ahmad Wani alias Sunny and Muhammad Umar Noor guilty of the offence under RPC’s Sections of 326-A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 201 (destroying evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). The court also imposed a fine of `5 lakh each on the two convicts.

Cultural programme enthralls Valley

The three-day Cultural Kaarvaan-Virasat 2023 was held at Tagore Hall in Srinagar. The event was organized by Jashn-e-Adab in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture. The three-day event symbolizes the rich culture, traditions and heritage of J&K. The aim of holding the Cultural Kaarvaan-Virasat was to encapsulate the essence of the profound heritage enshrined within Hindustani literature, art, and culture. The attendees were treated to an array of captivating events, including engaging conversational sessions, the rhythmic harmony of Kavi Sammelan, and the soul-stirring verses of Mushaira, brought to life by eminent poets.

Fayaz Wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com

