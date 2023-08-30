Home Nation

Bihar BJP leader joins Congress, many set to follow him in coming days

Vinod Sharma had resigned from the saffron party last month alleging the central government’s utter failure to contain violence in Manipur.

Published: 30th August 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 09:22 AM

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh welcomes former BJP spokesperson Vinod Sharma and JD(U) leader Suman Kumar Mallick at Sadaqat Ashram, in Patna, Aug. 29, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Congress received a shot in the arm when senior BJP leader Vinod Sharma joined the grand old party in the presence of state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior leaders at Sadaqat Ashram on Tuesday.

Sharma, chief spokesperson of BJP and member of the executive committee, had resigned from the saffron party last month alleging the central government’s utter failure to contain violence in Manipur. Sharma had also assailed PM Narendra Modi for the Manipur violence.

Speaking at ‘Milan Samaroh’ at the party’s headquarters, Congress state chief Singh claimed that several BJP legislators were in touch with him and have expressed willingness to join Congress. 

“I am waiting for the instruction of the party’s high command on the matter,” he added.

He said that Vinod Sharma’s joining would boost the morale of the workers of the party. “He has vast experience in the field of politics and the party will benefit from him. It will help the party perform better in the upcoming election,” the state president said.

