Chandrayaan-3 rover finds sulphur on moon’s south pole

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time ever, traces of sulphur have been found on the south pole of the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to social media platform X to share its findings from its rover ‘Pragyaan’, which read, “In-situ scientific experiments continue. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the rover unambiguously confirms the presence of sulphur in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements.”

According to ISRO, LIBS is a scientific technique that analyses the composition of materials by exposing them to intense laser pulses. “A high-energy laser pulse is focused onto the surface of a material, such as a rock or soil. The laser pulse generates an extremely hot and localised plasma. The collected plasma light is spectrally resolved and detected by detectors such as Charge Coupled Devices. Since each element emits a characteristic set of wavelengths of light when it’s in a plasma state, the elemental composition of the material is determined,” it said.

Through the post, the scientists at ISRO also shared that aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon and oxygen have also been detected as expected, while the search for hydrogen is underway. A scientist told TNIE that sulphur has been found on some parts of the moon earlier, but not on the south pole. The scientist explained that the orbiter revolving around the moon cannot pick up sulphur samples, and surface experiments need to be done.

“The US, China and Russia have found sulphur, but it was not expected on the south pole. It is believed that rocks contain sulphur and it is a new element. And the South Pole is believed to be the oldest rock formation. Thus, sulphur cannot be there. So now, this has given rise to theories — either a meteorite could have come through or something else. This finding has raised more questions for scientists. This is being discussed and studies will start soon. It is an interesting and inquisitive find for all,” the scientist explained.

