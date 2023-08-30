Home Nation

Conman who impersonated as PMO official granted bail

Patel was arrested by J&K Police on March 2 from a five-star hotel in the Nishat area for impersonating as an Additional Director (Planning and Strategy) in the PMO.

Published: 30th August 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kiran Patel with Army officials in Kashmir

Fake PMO official Kiran Patel during his visit to Kashmir (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A local court in Srinagar on Tuesday granted bail to Gujarat conman Kiran Bhai Patel, who was caught in Srinagar in March this year for impersonating as a PMO official and availing a VIP security protocol. The Court of Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar granted bail to conman Kiran Patel today.

The court directed Patel’s counsel to furnish a bail bond worth 1 lakh with 2 sureties for the bail. Patel was lodged at Central Jail, Srinagar.

On May 2, the police filed a chargesheet against the Gujarat conman in the court. He was charged under sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 170 (personating a public servant), 120 B (Criminal conspiracy) of IPC and Sections 3, 5 of Emblem and Names (Prev of improper use) Act, 1950.

Patel was arrested by J&K Police on March 2 from a five-star hotel in the Nishat area for impersonating as an Additional Director (Planning and Strategy) in the PMO.

It was his third visit to J&K posing as a PMO official.

