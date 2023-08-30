Home Nation

Five labourers die in MP after inhaling suspected poisonous gas at factory

Gas started emanating from a tank at the factory which makes food products around 11 am and two labourers entered it to check it.

By PTI

MORENA: Five labourers died after inhaling suspected poisonous gas emanating from a tank at a factory in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Gas started emanating from a tank at the factory which makes food products around 11 am and two labourers entered it to check it, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

They took ill after inhaling the gas.

Three more labourers got affected subsequently, he said.

All of them were rushed to the district hospital where civil surgeon Gajendra Singh Tomar declared them dead, he said.

Further details were awaited, the SDM said.

