Jharkhand Congress leader’s son thrashes teen for not offering ‘pranaam’

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a Congress leader’s son Ranveer Singh in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad was allegedly caught on camera assaulting a teen for not offering him 'pranaam', or bowing before him in respect. Though the incident took place three days ago, it was highlighted after the video was made viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, Ranveer, son of Congress leader Ranvijay Singh, and his bodyguards could be seen kicking the 17-year-old Akash and hitting him on his head with the butt of the pistol and shouting ‘pranaam kyon nahin kiya.’ A police complaint has been filed at Saraidhela Police Station in Dhanbad by Akash’s father.

According to the teen Akash Chandel a Class XI student of Delhi Public School, he was also kidnapped for a short period of time and made to fall on the feet of Ranveer Singh by his bodyguards after being thrashed badly. Akash also added that he was hit by a pistol butt and thrashed badly with hockey sticks and kicked by boots.

“After coming out of the coaching centre we were standing at the shopping complex at Koyala Nagar along with my friends. All of a sudden several vehicles with the same registration number -- 0027 stopped in front of me and Ranveer Singh along with as many as 15 bodyguards came out of it. They caught hold of me asking “pranaam kahe nahi kiye (Why did you not salute me)?” said Akash.

"Parnam kaahe nahi kiya re Madh**d!"



Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Ranveer, the son of a Congress leader Ranvijay Singh, brutally beat a student with the butt of a pistol for not touching his feet. An FIR has been registered after immense pressure. pic.twitter.com/VjdrTfg4xc — Treeni (@_treeni) August 29, 2023

As soon as he refused to do so, they started thrashing him and forced him to get into one of the vehicles and took him to the nearly Mandal tea stall, he added.

“At Mandal tea stall, they made me fall on the feet of Ranveer Singh and called up my father and threatened him saying that they have kidnapped me,” said Akash. When his father asked who is calling, Ranveer said “apne bete se puchh lena (Ask your son)”.

When his father called up Ranveer’s father, he told him that he was at Sujua right now and will talk to me after he returned from there. “When I called up Ranvijay Singh on his mobile phone and explained him about the kidnapping of my son…he told me that I am at Sujua right now and will talk to me once he returns from there but he never called back,” said the father.

Ranveer’s father, however, called it a conspiracy to malign his image due to his growing popularity in the field of politics. He also questioned the authenticity of the video which has been made viral on social media as no one’s face is being recognized clearly and demanded a forensic examination of the video footage.

