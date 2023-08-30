Jharkhand school principal makes students stand in queue and beats them for being absent

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, as many as 50 students of class UKG to 5 were made to stand in a queue and beaten up indiscriminately by the school principal Chandan Kumar Sharma on Tuesday for being absent on Monday.

The children, studying in the Indian Public School at Bhogu village under Satbarwa Police Station in Palamu, were absent as they had gone to attend a ‘Kalash Yatra’ organised on the last Monday of the holy Shrawan month at their village Khamdih.

According to the children, in spite of giving the reasons for not attending the classes, the principal beat them up indiscriminately with a stick.

“Even after we told principal sir that we had gone to attend ‘Kalash Yatra’ in our village he beat us indiscriminately causing stick marks on our bodies,” told a class 5 student requesting anonymity.

They were beaten up after making them stand in a queue and also threatened not to say anything to their parents or they will face dire consequences, he added.

Later, they went home and informed their parents about the incident who got angered after watching the stick marks on their body and approached the local police.

Police, on the other hand, said that he has not received any formal complaint in this regard and is working on the information he has received about the incident.

“Since no formal complaint has been received in this regard; we are still identifying whom to talk to. Meanwhile, we have called the school principal and trying to get details of the matter,” said the officer in charge of Satbarwa Police Station Amit Kumar Soni.

As per the information gathered so far, the children were spotted playing ‘kancha’ (marbles) by someone who shot their video and sent the footage to their teacher, he added.

The OC said that as soon as the video footage of students playing marbles reached to the school principal, he got angry and beat them up. He, however, said that the principal should not have beaten up the children.

“We are still looking into the matter proper action will be taken once the investigation gets completed,” said the officer in charge.

