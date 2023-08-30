J&K administration plans unique ID for every house, street in Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a first, the Lieutenant Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir will introduce a Unique ID No to every house, street and heritage site in the Srinagar district to help authorities identify people or places without any difficulties.

“Each house in Srinagar will be given a unique ID number. It will make it easier for people to find their address as there are many streets that have the same name and address which creates confusion,” said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

He said that it will also become easier for the administration to locate any address of any household in the state. The work on Unique ID started on a pilot project basis in SMC areas in Srinagar and a plate will be installed outside the houses. As per the 2011 census, the Srinagar district had 1, 91,678 households and a population of 12, 36,829 including 6, 51,124 males and 5, 85,705 females.

The project of allotment of Unique ID to every household and business venture in Srinagar was taken up in 2022. It will also be called Family No which will have an eight-digit code and the database with details of the families including their names, ages, qualifications, and employment status, among others.

According to the Digital Vision J&K document, “Each family will be provided with a unique alpha-numeric code called JK Family ID. The data available in the family database would be used to determine eligibility through automatic selection of beneficiaries for receiving social benefits.”

The database would identify each and every family in J&K and would collect the basic data of the family, provided with the consent of the family, in a digital format.

