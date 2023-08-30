Lucknow Diary: INDIA ally SP identifies seats for itself

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

State to deploy ‘road repair’ ambulances

Keeping the roads pothole-free has always been a hard nut for the UP public works department (PWD) which has now introduced ‘road repair ambulance,’ an initiative to keep the roads of the state capital free from potholes and puddles. Likely to be deployed post-monsoon, it will be interesting to see how effective these newly procured machines will ensure the upkeep of roads. These road repair machines have state-of-the-art features and can finish patchwork within five minutes. PWD minister Jitin Prasada said that similar road repair ambulances will be seen repairing roads in other cities.

INDIA ally SP identifies seats for itself

Confident of the coming-together-of-anti-BJP parties under the umbrella of INDIA in UP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party has started focussing on 45-50 seats it is planning to contest in the state. The remaining 30-odd seats in the state would be shared by other partners — Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Congress and Apna Dal (K). The party won’t leave the seats in its pocket borough — Mainpuri, Kannauj, Badaun, Firozabad, Sambhal, Azamgarh — to its allies. Both SP and RLD are going to take part in the INDIA meet in Mumbai on September 1.

Lucknow thespians to perform Yakshagana

Art connoisseurs in Lucknow will have a taste of the South Indian dance — Yakshagana — to be performed by home-grown artistes. A 20-day workshop will be conducted in the city to impart training to local artists in dance art from Karnataka and Kerala. After the workshop, which is being conducted by Yakshagana exponent Shailesh Tirthahalli from Karnataka, the artists would be performing at Bhartendu Natya Akademi. Thirthahalli has arrived with a four-member team of trainers and has been instructing a group of 28 artistes here to put up a show titled ‘Chakravyuh’, which is based on an excerpt from the Mahabharata.

