Priyanka slams BJP for 'tussle with Rahul' claim, says brother-sister duo will demolish their 'lies'

Published: 30th August 2023 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders and siblings Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress leaders and siblings Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP for claiming that there was a tussle going on between Rahul Gandhi and her, and asserted that she and her brother together would demolish the ruling party's "lies, loot and hollow propaganda".

Her remarks in a post on 'X' came after BJP IT department head Amit Malviya claimed that a "tussle" was going on between Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He also put out a video which talked about the "political tussle" between Rahul Gandhi and her.

Reacting to the BJP leader's claims, Priyanka Gandhi said, "BJP people, is this the only nonsense issue left in this time of inflation and unemployment? Sorry but this dream of your petty mind will never come true. My brother and I have and will always have only love, trust, respect and loyalty towards each other," the Congress general secretary asserted.

"Do not worry, we both brother-sister, along with millions of sisters and brothers of the country, will break the arrogance of your lies, loot and hollow propaganda together," she said.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan. It is a festival of love between brother and sister, celebrate it with a positive spirit," Priyanka Gandhi said in her post in Hindi.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, Rahul Gandhi said that his sister Priyanka Gandhi tied 'Rakhi' on his hand today and the party was fulfilling its 'Gruha Laxmi' promise on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

