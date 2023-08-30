Puducherry residents to get cooking gas subsidy of Rs 350; BPL consumers to get Rs 700 subsidy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The cost of a domestic LPG cylinder will be considerably reduced in Puducherry with domestic consumers set to get a subsidy of Rs 350 per cylinder while BPL (below poverty line) consumers are entitled to get a subsidy of Rs 700. The Centre and the Puducherry administration have both announced subsidies.

The Puducherry government through a July notification rolled out a subsidy of Rs 150 per cylinder to yellow ration card holders and Rs 300 per cylinder to red ration card holders to a maximum of 12 cylinders annually.

Now, the Centre has announced a subsidy of Rs 200 on all domestic LPG cylinders.

Further, the beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala Yojana already get a subsidy of Rs 200. The recipients will now receive an extra subsidy of Rs 200, totalling Rs 400.

Hence, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder, which costs Rs 1,115 in Puducherry, will now cost Rs 765 for Yellow card holders and Rs 415 for Red card holders.

Hailing the central government's announcement of a reduction in the price of cooking gas by Rs 200, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that it is a special gesture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He underscored the dedication of the government, in ameliorating the quality of life for the populace.

He said that the Prime Minister's Ujjwala scheme, aimed at providing economically disadvantaged families with access to clean cooking gas, and the Union Cabinet's recent endorsement of an additional 75 lakh cooking gas connections for underprivileged women further solidifies these efforts.

The CM conveyed the collective joy felt by the people of Puducherry and asserted that this move is poised to bring tangible relief to many households.

PUDUCHERRY: The cost of a domestic LPG cylinder will be considerably reduced in Puducherry with domestic consumers set to get a subsidy of Rs 350 per cylinder while BPL (below poverty line) consumers are entitled to get a subsidy of Rs 700. The Centre and the Puducherry administration have both announced subsidies. The Puducherry government through a July notification rolled out a subsidy of Rs 150 per cylinder to yellow ration card holders and Rs 300 per cylinder to red ration card holders to a maximum of 12 cylinders annually. Now, the Centre has announced a subsidy of Rs 200 on all domestic LPG cylinders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further, the beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala Yojana already get a subsidy of Rs 200. The recipients will now receive an extra subsidy of Rs 200, totalling Rs 400. Hence, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder, which costs Rs 1,115 in Puducherry, will now cost Rs 765 for Yellow card holders and Rs 415 for Red card holders. Hailing the central government's announcement of a reduction in the price of cooking gas by Rs 200, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that it is a special gesture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He underscored the dedication of the government, in ameliorating the quality of life for the populace. He said that the Prime Minister's Ujjwala scheme, aimed at providing economically disadvantaged families with access to clean cooking gas, and the Union Cabinet's recent endorsement of an additional 75 lakh cooking gas connections for underprivileged women further solidifies these efforts. The CM conveyed the collective joy felt by the people of Puducherry and asserted that this move is poised to bring tangible relief to many households.