Senior Manager at Amazon shot dead in Delhi 

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A senior manager working at Amazon was shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's Bhajanpura area, an official said on Wednesday.

Another person was also injured in the firing.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Harpreet Gill. The injured, Govind Singh (32) is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident happened at around 11:37 p.m on Tuesday at Subhash Vihar in Bhajanpura.

The incident happend when Harpreet and Govind were riding on a bike near Gali no 8, when they were intercepted by five men on motorbikes."The assailants opened unprovoked fire and ran away from the spot," said a senior police official.

Harpreet, who worked as a Senior Manager in Amazon received a gunshot injury to his head and was declared brought dead at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. While Govind was referred to LNJP hospital for further treatment.

Police said that the CCTV in the area is being scanned to identify the culprits and nab them. The motive behind the firing incident was being ascertained, they said. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

