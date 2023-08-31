Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Lok Sabha suspension revoked

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday revoked the suspension of Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, hours after the Privileges Committee adopted a resolution recommending it to do so. In the resolution, the committee chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh said there shouldn’t be any further punitive action as Chowdhury expressed his ‘regret’ before the panel. However, Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil and Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee objected to the word ‘regret’ in the resolution, pointing out that Chowdhury did not do so. Both were overruled.

“The committee in the light of their findings and conclusions, observed that there was deliberate attempt on the part of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, member of Parliament, by interrupting and disturbing the proceedings of the House during the speech of Prime Minister or other ministers, thereof, is a clear case of contempt of the House,” said the resolution.

“Nevertheless, in view of regrets expressed by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, during his evidence before the committee, the committee recommended that no further punitive action is called for in the matter,” it added. Appearing before the panel, Chowdhury said he had no intention to hurt or insult anyone, adding his speeches are misinterpreted at times as he mixes them with Bengali words.

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday revoked the suspension of Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, hours after the Privileges Committee adopted a resolution recommending it to do so. In the resolution, the committee chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh said there shouldn’t be any further punitive action as Chowdhury expressed his ‘regret’ before the panel. However, Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil and Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee objected to the word ‘regret’ in the resolution, pointing out that Chowdhury did not do so. Both were overruled. “The committee in the light of their findings and conclusions, observed that there was deliberate attempt on the part of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, member of Parliament, by interrupting and disturbing the proceedings of the House during the speech of Prime Minister or other ministers, thereof, is a clear case of contempt of the House,” said the resolution. “Nevertheless, in view of regrets expressed by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, during his evidence before the committee, the committee recommended that no further punitive action is called for in the matter,” it added. Appearing before the panel, Chowdhury said he had no intention to hurt or insult anyone, adding his speeches are misinterpreted at times as he mixes them with Bengali words.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });