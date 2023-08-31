Chandigarh Diary: Honouring of dignitaries halted due to calamity

Home Nation

Published: 31st August 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Honouring of dignitaries halted due to calamity
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to halt the practice of honouring dignitaries by presenting shawls, caps and bouquets during official events. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently announced this decision, attributing it to the ongoing natural calamity concerns. According to the  directives laid out by the government, no formal honouring or felicitation ceremonies will take place in government functions till October 31. Earlier, the state had suspended the customary guard of honour traditionally accorded to VVIPs during field visits until September 15.

CM gets praise for rehabilitation work
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been under constant attack from the leader of opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for the relief and rehabilitation works carried out by the government. But the CM received a word of praise from senior BJP leader and former CM Shanta Kumar as he said that Sukhu is doing an ‘excellent job’ in dealing with the devastation caused by the heavy rains in the state. Kumar also called for government and Opposition cooperation to deal with the situation. Niti Ayog and World Bank has paised Sukhu too.

AAP MPs in Rajya Sabha just dummies: Bajwa
Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly and senior congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at the AAP members in Rajya Sabha as he labeled them “dummies” who failed to stand with the Punjabis in their hour of crises during the floods in the state. He also called them “unproductive” and “ineffective”. “The AAP Rajya Sabha MPs never raised their voice, either in or out of the House, in favor of Punjab even as the state faced a calamity due to the floods,” said Bajwa. He further said that they are just working as a rubber stamp for the AAP. An AAP leader hit back, stating, “What has congress leader done besides blabbering every day?”

