Chouhan’s plan to make new district backfires as  villagers take to streets 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement to create a new Pandhurna district, out of Madhya Pradesh’s largest district Chhindwara — apparently to breach state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s political pocket-borough in the coming assembly polls — seems to have backfired.

Angered over BJP government’s decision to create Pandhurna district, instead of their demanded Saunsar district out of the biggest Chhindwara district, residents of Saunsar town have started taking to streets.

It was a group of lawyers who protested in Saunsar town on Tuesday before handing to the local administration the memorandum addressed to the chief minister.

A day later on Wednesday, the protest saw people from cross sections of society taking to streets on the same issue in Saunsar town. Residents of Saunsar town, including politicians like sitting Congress MLA Vijay Revanth Chore and ex-BJP leader Pradip Thakre carried out a three km long protest march from Bharat Mata Chowk to Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk in Saunsar.

Addressing the protest, Harish Batra, an elderly advocate associated with the BJP, recounted, “I was present there and clapped the announcement thinking that he was going to announce new Saunsar district, but the CM instead announced Pandhurna district, which as per the government decision would include Saunsar and Pandhurna tehsils and Nandanwadi sub tehsil. Despite being associated with BJP, I’ve felt cheated due to the CM’s announcement without consulting people of Saunsar. Saunsar tehsil which existed since 1886 is oldest among all the existing tehsils of Chhindwara district. The population of Saunsar too is more than Pandhurna’s population.”

