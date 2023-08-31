Corporate women face stress, stereotypes more as compared to men, survey

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More women working in corporate set-ups experience workplace stress compared to men, a new survey conducted in eight Indian cities has found.

Women also face stereotypes at the workplace by their male colleagues related to their maternity leaves and have to compromise with their career post-marriage.

The survey conducted among corporate employees from managers to Chief Executive Officers working in eight sectors, from FMCG, automobile, BPO, Banking, and Durables, also showed that 88% of them, especially those working in Delhi, grapple with maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

The survey, conducted among 3,000 corporate employees - 1627 men and 1373 women - in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Pune also found that 48% of corporate workers are at risk for poor mental health, signalling the need for immediate attention to employee well-being.

Among the factors affecting professional growth among corporate employees in Delhi, lack of motivation takes the lead at 51%, emphasizing the need for strategies to boost employee engagement and enthusiasm in Delhi, as per the survey conducted by Mpower, an initiative by The Aditya Birla Education Trust in collaboration with IPSOS a research agency.

The survey found that stress, both from professional life (94%) and personal life (85%), emerged as the leading contributor to mental health challenges in Delhi, followed by pre-existing medical conditions (79 %).

According to Dr Neerja Birla, founder of Mpower, the survey "alarmingly tells us that almost half our workforce is at risk of mental health issues and women are at a greater risk than men."

She said mental health is a silent crisis that has been ignored for too long.

"42% of corporate India is depressed or suffering from anxiety disorders. Two out of three people who have suffered from depression still face prejudice at work or while applying for new jobs. Only one in ten people have access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), and barely a thousand registered corporates in India have structured EAPs," said Birla, a philanthropist and mental health activist.

The survey also showed that 1 out of 2 corporate employees in these eight cities are at risk of poor mental health. The most at-risk profiles include female and senior employees, predominantly in the FMCG, Automobile, Healthcare, and E-Commerce sectors.

The survey also found that nearly 80% of employees agreed they have taken two weeks' leave, while 90% agreed they are expected to work on their leave days.

Parveen Shaikh, Vice President of Operations at Mpower, said the escalating prevalence of corporate burnout and mental health strain among employees in India demands swift intervention.

"56% of women experience workplace stress compared to men. Notably, 45% express amplified concerns about their sexual well-being, underscoring a poignant aspect of the city's current landscape. This critical issue requires immediate action," she said.

The Mpower Mental Health and Wellness Quotient at Workplace 2023 survey showed that 73% of respondents indicated concerns about their sexual lives being negatively affected by stress.

"Urgent efforts to destigmatize mental health are paramount, ensuring equitable assistance for all workforce members. In a nation where economic growth hinges on its youthful population, a robust workforce -both physically and mentally -is indispensable. By prioritizing mental health, we pave a path toward a healthier, more productive future for our nation," she added.

However, the survey showed that mental wellness programs garnered significant popularity, especially in Delhi, contributing to higher satisfaction levels than in other cities.

In Delhi, as compared to other cities, the corporate employees put their families on top.

It showed that 89% of respondents felt stressed about their ability to provide for their children, highlighting the need for comprehensive family support systems.

Besides mental health issues, most employees suffer from pre-existing problems like back pain, diabetes, hypertension and knee pain. It is followed by hair loss, high cholesterol, arthritis and neck pain or spondylitis.

