Himachal readies Rs 890 cr plan to tackle disasters

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Aiming to bolster its disaster preparedness and climate resilience, the Himachal Pradesh government, in collaboration with the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD), has prepared a new programme for which Rs 890 crore has been allotted.

The ‘Himachal Pradesh Disaster Risk Reduction and Preparedness Programme’ aims to establish State Institute for Disaster Management, encompasses creation of State Emergency Operations Centre and establishment of a Special Disaster Response Force.

Additionally, it will strengthen the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and District Disaster Management Authorities. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said: “The primary goal of this initiative is to usher in a comprehensive approach to disaster and Climate-risk reduction. This would involve fortifying infrastructure to withstand the disasters and enhancing governance structures.

This is the high time to address climate change’s escalating threat and the need to take proactive measures. The programme’s multi-faceted strategies hold the potential to foster a more resilient and prepared Himachal in the face of environmental challenges.’’The initiatives of the five-year plan include development of early warning systems for landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), and dam safety.

Improving networks for flood forecasting and introducing a GIS-based Decision Support System are other facets of the project. It will also address the increasing threat of forest fires, the plan outlines strategies for implementing forest fire mitigation measures. It also proposes the establishment of fire stations in previously underserved locations, equipped with necessary tools and vehicles.

