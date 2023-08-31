INDIA’s LS seat-sharing talks off till last stage

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The meeting of the Opposition alliance, INDIA, which will begin here on Thursday, will leave the contentious issue of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections to the respective state leaders to thrash out. Sources said the decision to keep it out of the meeting’s agenda was taken on the request of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Nitish said the moment seat-sharing talks begin, it would create friction. He suggested taking it up at the last moment ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. After regional parties discuss seat-sharing in their respective states with allies, it can be escalated to the national level for finalising the deal,” said sources, adding the Congress is okay with it.

Sources said INDIA aims to field one common candidate against the BJP in as many seats as possible in the Lok Sabha elections. “In many states, things are more or less clear as to who will take the lead against the BJP. But in Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, evolving a seat-sharing consensus with parties like the AAP, Congress and Trinamool Congress may not be easy. Winnability alone should decide which party would get the ticket,” the source said requesting anonymity.

“The way we are getting support from the people and the alliance is gathering the momentum, it will be inevitable for all of us to remain together against the BJP,” the source said. He recalled how Janata Party was formed against Indira Gandhi’s rule despite lots differences among its allies.

Work allocation

Over 200 rooms have been booked at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai for the delegates. While Shiv Sena (UBT) is in-charge of media and welcoming guests at the airport, the Congress will make arrangements for the meeting. NCP (Sharad Pawar)’s task is to arrange transport for the delegates

