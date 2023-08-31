Home Nation

Maharashtra hospital deaths: Civic body orders structural audit of Kalwa facility, to upgrade it

Changes have been made in the administration and operations like appointment of office superintendent, biometric attendance, as well as recruitment of nurses and specialist doctors.

Published: 31st August 2023 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

THANE: Civic authorities have ordered a structural audit of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane, where 18 patients died in a 24-hour period on August 12 and 13, an official said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Thane Municipal Corporation chief Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday, he said.

The meeting, which was attended by senior officials, discussed in detail services and infrastructure at the hospital, hostel facilities for resident doctors and shifting of the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College from the premises, he said.

A TMC release said the challenging work to completely transform the hospital has been taken up on the directions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The release said, in order to raise the standard of patient care and improve efficiency of medical staff, the Kalwa-based hospital needs radical changes.

It said qualitative changes have been made in the administration and operations like appointment of office superintendent, biometric attendance, as well as recruitment of nurses and specialist doctors.

"The TMC chief has ordered that a structural audit of the hospital. While preparing plans for improvement of the facility, emphasis must be given to ease of use and flexibility in design," the official said.

"This includes increasing bed-capacity, making OPD more comfortable, carrying out structural improvements, decentralization of overcrowded departments, maximising doctors' time, etc. There will also be an electronic access control system at the hospital," the official added.

The hospital will have more space once the medical college on the premises is shifted to a 12-storey building being built at present, he said.

Work on the improvement of the hostel is likely to be completed by October 20, while work on the medical college building will take another five months, the release quoted the commissioner as saying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital Maharashtra hospital deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp