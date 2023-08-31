Home Nation

MLA Bachchu Kadu protests outside Sachin Tendulkar's home in Mumbai over online gaming ads

Kadu and his supporters raised slogans demanding that Tendulkar return his Bharat Ratna award as he was endorsing online games, which the legislator claimed could spoil the youth.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legislator Bachchu Kadu and 22 supporters were booked for staging a protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's residence in Bandra here on Thursday against the cricket legend advertising for online gaming.

The police later took away Kadu, the Prahar Janshakti Paksh MLA who supports the camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other protesters from the spot.

Kadu and 22 supporters were charged under section 37 (violation of prohibitory orders) and 135 (disobeying law) of the Maharashtra Police Act, a Bandra police station official said.

During the protest, Kadu and his supporters raised slogans demanding that Tendulkar return his Bharat Ratna award as he was endorsing online games, which the legislator claimed could spoil the youth.

"Sachin Tendulkar should return his Bharat Ratna award. If he does not opt out of the online gaming advertisement, we will protest outside every Ganesh pandal (during the upcoming Ganpati festival) where this advertisement is displayed and demand its removal. He is Bharat Ratna of the whole country," Kadu told reporters before he and his supporters were taken away by the police.

