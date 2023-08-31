Home Nation

NCPCR tells states to ensure kids are not punished for wearing rakhi, tilak

Though Raksha Bandhan was on Wednesday, many will celebrate it on Thursday for astrological reasons.

Published: 31st August 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday wrote to all the states and UTs asking not to punish children who wear rakhi, tilak or mehendi in schools on Raksha Bandhan.

Though Raksha Bandhan was on Wednesday, many will celebrate it on Thursday for astrological reasons.
In a letter to principal secretaries of School Education Department of all states and UTs, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said,

“Over the years, it has been observed by the commission through various news reports that children are subject to harassment by the school staff on account of the celebration of festivals.” Corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rakhi tilak mehendi Raksha Bandhan NCPCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp