NCPCR tells states to ensure kids are not punished for wearing rakhi, tilak

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday wrote to all the states and UTs asking not to punish children who wear rakhi, tilak or mehendi in schools on Raksha Bandhan. Though Raksha Bandhan was on Wednesday, many will celebrate it on Thursday for astrological reasons. In a letter to principal secretaries of School Education Department of all states and UTs, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, "Over the years, it has been observed by the commission through various news reports that children are subject to harassment by the school staff on account of the celebration of festivals." Corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009.