Oppn up in arms over Bihar govt’s decision to cut holidays in schools 

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar government’s decision to reduce number of holidays, especially during festive season in the government run schools has triggered a controversy among main Opposition BJP and different teachers’ organisations raising their objections and demanding immediate withdrawal of the order.

State education department issued a notification late on Tuesday reducing the number of holidays in government run schools to 11 from 23 between September and December. The notification said that the directive has been issued under provisions of Right to Education Act, 2009.

The letter issued by director, higher education, however, said the move aimed at providing quality education to children enrolled in government schools. The holidays for Raksha Bandhan, Teej, Juitiya, Vishwakarma Puja, Janamastami and Guru Nanak Jayanti have been cancelled. For Durga Puja, holidays for six days have been slashed to three days.

Taking a serious note of the state government’s directive reducing number of holidays during festive season, union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that holidays of festivals of Hindus have been cancelled by the state education department. “Some days it is possible that Sariya will be implemented in Bihar,” he tweeted. He alleged that it was an attempt by Bihar government to impose ban on festivals of Hindus.

Anti-Hindu: BJP

