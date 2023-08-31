Raksha Bandhan: Yogi announces hike in PM Kanya Sumangla Yojana 

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, anounced a hike in the amount of Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 from next year onwards.

While addressing and interacting with the beneficiaries of the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala’ scheme, the CM said that the state government was going to increase the amount of the Kanya Sumangala scheme from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 from the financial year 2024-2025, in order to make it easier for the daughters of the state to fulfil their dreams and become self-reliant through proper education.

The CM said that initially, under the scheme, a package of Rs 15,000 was given to the beneficiaries in six phases. “Starting next year, when a daughter is born, an amount of Rs 5,000 will be transferred to her parents’ account. On her first birthday, Rs 2,000 will be transferred, when she will enter first and sixth grade — Rs 3,000, in the 9th grade, Rs 5,000. For higher studies - Rs 7,000 will be sent to their bank accounts,” he said.

