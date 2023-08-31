Uttarakhand gets Rs 972 cr to fix landslip-prone areas

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a big relief for the treatment of sensitive landslide zones in Uttarakhand, the Central government has sanctioned a Rs 971.68-crore package to the state. “Rs 971.68 crore has been released for 89 zones, out of 155 chronic landslide zones identified in Char Dham all-weather road project,” an official of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) told this newspaper. Tourism and Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand are badly affected due to natural disasters, he added.

The detailed project report (DPR) of 107 of these has been prepared. The work on treatment of landslide zones will start as soon as the rains end next month, the SDMA official said. Confirming the development, Public Works Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the Central government has sanctioned the amount for treatment of landslide areas in the state under the annual plan.

“For this, the proposal was sent earlier by the state government, it is expected that money will be released for 40 more sites this year. The treatment work will start as soon as the rain is over. Over 50 of these 89 landslide areas have been marked on the Char Dham Yatra route, of which 11 are on the Badrinath route.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana told this newspaper, “These landslide treatment projects will not only ease traffic movement but also reduce the number of accidents in hilly areas.”

During the yatra season, movement of pilgrims is maximum and there is traffic pressure.

