3 dead after consuming Ayurvedic syrup in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: At least 3 people have died and 2 have been hospitalized in Gujarat’s Kheda district in the last two days after “consuming an Ayurvedic syrup” containing methyl alcohol, according to the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the syrup, branded as ‘Kalmeghasav - Asava Arishta’, was sold over the counter to nearly 55 people by a shopkeeper in Bilodara village, located near Nadiad town.

Gujarat government spokesperson and cabinet minister Rishikesh Patel told the media, “It appears that methyl was used instead of ethyl in the syrup, which can cause blindness and even death. The incident is being investigated by the police.”

“No one has been granted permission by the government to manufacture such drinks in Gujarat. Since one such license was cancelled, it appears that the syrup was brought from somewhere else,” he added. “Three people have died after drinking Ayurvedic syrup, while preliminary investigations into the other 2 deaths suggest that they did not drink this syrup. Further investigation is on,” Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay told reporters.

According to Kheda SP Rajesh Ghadiya, the syrup was bought by 55 individuals in Bilodra from the same store.“We have tracked down all 55 customers who bought the syrup from this store and interrogated its proprietor. Right now, his own father is also being treated for anxiety at the civil hospital. The remaining individuals who ingested the syrup are doing well. We are looking into whether there was another reason for the deaths,” he said.

