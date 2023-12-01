After protests, Election Commission reschedules Mizoram vote-counting date to December 4

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission (EC) has rescheduled the date of counting of votes for Mizoram from December 3 to December 4.

This comes following appeals by the Mizos to the EC seeking change of the vote-counting date on the ground that Sunday is a day of veneration for the Mizo Christians.

“The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram,” the EC said in a statement.

“The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday),” the statement further stated.

Earlier in the day, an influential organisation in the state urged political parties to keep their offices shut and not to send their representatives and candidates to the counting centres on December 3 as a mark of protest as the EC scheduled counting on a Sunday.

The NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC), which is a conglomerate of several civil society and students’ organisations, staged protests in Aizawl and the headquarters of all districts in the state demanding the votes be counted on any day other than Sunday.

Addressing a rally in Aizawl, NGOCC chairman Lalhmachhuana slammed the EC for maintaining silence despite appeals by various organisations, churches and political parties to tweak the counting date.

“It is sad that the EC chose to remain silent when it was expected to respond to our appeals,” he said.

Recently, the NGOCC sent a delegation to Delhi to impress upon the EC to reschedule the counting date. The Christian-majority state, which has 40 Assembly seats, went to the polls on November 7.

Churches across the state held prayers last Saturday and Sunday seeking God’s intervention in changing the day of counting of votes. The Mizos stand opposed to counting on December 3 on the ground that it will affect church services.

“Church services are held thrice – morning, afternoon and evening – every Sunday. If the votes are counted on December 3, many of our members will get caught up with the process and will not be able to attend the church,” Rev Vanlalduha of Mizoram Presbyterian Church had told The New Indian Express.

