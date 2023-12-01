All-woman counting booths in tribal heartland

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a pioneering move, Kanker, Chhattisgarh, is set to make history on December 3 as women take charge of the entire vote counting process in all three Scheduled Tribe reserved constituencies of the district. The decision by the Kanker administration, led by Collector Dr. Priyanka Shukla, aims to underscore the commitment to inclusive and participative elections in a region with a significant tribal population.

Despite Maoist threats, Kanker achieved an unprecedented 80 percent average voter turnout in the three assembly segments. The decision to entrust the counting process entirely to women is not only groundbreaking but also aligns with the district’s demographics, where there are 12,607 more women registered as voters than men, and 9,016 more women exercised their franchise.

Dr. Priyanka Shukla emphasized the symbolic significance of the initiative, conveying a message of gender equality and showcasing that women are fully capable of succeeding in their assigned roles. A total of 194 well-trained women employees will be involved in the counting process, ranging from the district election officer (collector) to supervisors, counting assistants, and even peons.

“We have taken the initiative to hand over the command of counting of votes to women only. This carries a message of gender equality implying they too are capable to succeed in their assigned roles and responsibilities. A total of 194 women employees will be on duty, right from counting of votes to announcements of results,” said the collector.

In each of the three assembly segments, 48 women gazetted officers will supervise the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and 12 will oversee the counting of postal ballots. Additionally, 48 women will serve as counting assistants for EVMs, and 21 for postal ballots. Sixty-two female staff members have been assigned the duty of transporting EVMs to the counting tables, while two women officers will announce the results.

The Election Commission of India applauded Kanker’s innovative initiatives, including setting up India’s first Rainbow polling station for third-gender electors during an earlier election phase. Notably, this booth not only saw higher voter turnout but also fostered a sense of pride among voters, irrespective of their gender identity. This historic move toward gender equality in the electoral process reflects Kanker’s ongoing commitment to fostering inclusive and representative governance.

48 women officers to supervise counting

In a nod to modernisation, LED screens have replaced blackboards to display real-time details during the counting process, marking a technological advancement in the electoral proceedings. In each of the three assembly segments, 48 women gazetted officers will supervise the counting of votes from EVMs, and 12 will oversee the counting of postal ballots. A total of 194 well-trained women employees will be involved in the counting process.

