CBI conducts raids in Bengal, Mamata MLA under scanner

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, conducted raids at eight locations across West Bengal , including the residences of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Zakibul Islam and two councillors affiliated with the ruling party in civic bodies. The investigation pertains to irregularities in the recruitment process within state-run schools.

Zakibul Islam, the MLA from Domkol in Murshidabad, had his residence searched by the federal agency, leading to the discovery of Rs 24 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds of the alleged crime. CBI sources revealed that Zakibul’s name emerged during the interrogation of Manik Bhattacharya, another TMC legislator from Palashipara in Nadia, who was arrested in July. Zakibul, who also served as the chairman of Domkol municipality, allegedly has connections with several educational institutions.

A CBI officer stated, “Zakibul failed to provide satisfactory explanations when questioned about the source of the Rs 24 lakh from his residence.” The CBI conducted raids on two houses owned by Bappaditya Majumdar of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Debraj Chakrabarty of Bidhannagar municipality. Information obtained from the interrogation of former education minister Partha Chatterjee pointed to Majumdar’s involvement in recommending individuals for school jobs in exchange for monetary gains.

Chatterjee, along with his aide Arpita Mukherjee, was arrested last year by the ED, and both are currently in jail. It recovered a substantial amount of Rs 49 crore and jewelry from Arpita’s two apartments, deemed as proceeds of the alleged crime by the investigating agency. During Wednesday’s rally at the TMC’s customary venue to commemorate its annual Martyrs’ Day on July 21, Home Minister Amit Shah made references to the arrests of TMC ministers and prominent figures linked to purported scams.

