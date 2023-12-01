Home Nation

CBI conducts raids in Bengal, Mamata MLA under scanner

CBI on Thursday, conducted raids at eight locations across West Bengal, including the residences of TMC MLA Zakibul Islam and two councillors affiliated with the ruling party in civic bodies.

Published: 01st December 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, conducted raids at eight locations across  West Bengal , including the residences of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Zakibul Islam and two councillors affiliated with the ruling party in civic bodies. The investigation pertains to irregularities in the recruitment process within state-run schools.

Zakibul Islam, the MLA from Domkol in Murshidabad, had his residence  searched by the federal agency, leading to the discovery of Rs 24 lakh in cash,  suspected to be proceeds of the alleged crime. CBI sources revealed that Zakibul’s name emerged during the interrogation of Manik Bhattacharya, another TMC legislator from Palashipara in Nadia, who was arrested in July. Zakibul, who also served as the chairman of Domkol municipality, allegedly has connections with several educational institutions.

A CBI officer stated, “Zakibul failed to provide satisfactory explanations when questioned about the source of the Rs 24 lakh from his residence.” The CBI conducted raids on two houses owned by Bappaditya Majumdar of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Debraj Chakrabarty of Bidhannagar municipality. Information obtained from the interrogation of former education minister Partha Chatterjee pointed to Majumdar’s involvement in recommending individuals for school jobs in exchange for monetary gains.

Chatterjee, along with his aide Arpita Mukherjee, was arrested last year by the ED, and both are currently in jail.  It recovered a substantial amount of Rs 49 crore and jewelry from Arpita’s two apartments, deemed as proceeds of the alleged crime by the investigating agency. During Wednesday’s rally at the TMC’s customary venue to commemorate its annual Martyrs’ Day on July 21, Home Minister Amit Shah made references to the arrests of TMC ministers and prominent figures linked to purported scams.

Rs 24L cash found 
Zakibul Islam, the MLA from Domkol in Murshidabad, had his residence searched by the CBI, leading to the discovery of Rs 24 lakh in cash. Zakibul, who also served as the chairman of Domkol municipality allegedly has connections with several educational institutions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Zakibul Islam TMC Trinamool Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp