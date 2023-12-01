Home Nation

CBSE not to award any division, distinction in class 10, 12 board exams: Official

Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition.

Published: 01st December 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Exams; letters; complaints

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education will not award any division or distinction in class 10 and 12 board exams, a senior official said on Friday.

"No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said the Board does not calculate, declare or inform the percentage of marks.

"If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer," he said.

Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE Board exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp