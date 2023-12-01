Rajasthan: Close fight as Gehlot, BJP put up brave front 

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: The exit poll results in Rajasthan have again given wings to the hopes of the ruling Congress returning to power. Till now, there is a tradition of changing power in Rajasthan every five years. This time, according to some exit polls, Congress is in the lead, although some showed that the BJP was in the lead position. However, there appears to be a close contest.

Congress leaders said that the people voted for the social welfare schemes and the ‘seven guarantees’ of the Ashok Gehlot government. Party strategists believe that the poor, SC and minorities have voted in large numbers. The high voting percentage of women also indicates that Congress was favoured due to inflation relief camps, Chiranjeevi Yojana and many such schemes.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders said they did not trust the exit polls and that the party would get a majority. State BJP chief CP Joshi said that the party would return to power with a two-thirds majority and that there was an undercurrent against Congress rule.

CM Ashok Gehlot exuded confidence. “No matter what the exit polls say, Congress is forming the government in Rajasthan. The BJP is not winning in any of the five states.” He cited three reasons for the Congress victory. “First, that is no anti-incumbency wave against the government. Second, everyone believes the CM has done whatever he can. The third reason is no one liked the language of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and other Ministers,” said Gehlot. Joshi retaliated saying the CM’s remarks showed his disappointment.

