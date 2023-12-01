Home Nation

Day after factory blast, bodies of 7 workers found

The firm operating the plant announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the deceased and Rs 25 lakh for injured workers.

Published: 01st December 2023

Flame billows out after a fire broke out at a chemical plant following an explosion in a storage tank, injuring 24 workers, in Gujarat's Surat, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A day after a major fire engulfed a chemical plant in Gujarat’s Surat, seven bodies were recovered from the site on Thursday morning. Since the bodies are unrecognizable, DNA tests will be performed to identify them, the police said. The firm operating the plant announced a compensation of `50 lakh for the deceased and Rs 25 lakh for injured workers.

On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out at the Aether Industries located in Sachin GIDC industrial area, injuring 27 laborers who are currently receiving medical attention at several city hospitals. According to available information, four labourers are crucial.

Surat DCP Rajesh Parmar told the media, “The bodies recovered from the site have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. We will collect DNA samples and compare them with samples from their relatives.”

