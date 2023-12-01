Missouri police arrest three AP youths for torturing Telugu boy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Missouri police in the United States of America on Thursday arrested three people, all natives of Andhra Pradesh, on charges of abusing, assaulting and enslaving a 20-year-old Telugu student.

The accused were identified as Sattaru Venkatesh Reddy (35) and two of his friends, Nikhil Penmatsa (27) and Sravan Penumetcha (23). According to information reaching here, Venkatesh—key accused in the case—hails from a influential business family in Vinukonda of Palnadu district.

It has been learnt that the victim, who happens to be Venkatesh’s cousin, came to the US on a study visa. However, he reportedly was not attending any university and lived with the prime accused. As per a few US news agencies, the trio was charged with trafficking for the purposes of slavery, kidnapping, and abuse through forced labour.

Investigation began after a citizen alerted police about the torture the victim was facing. The whistle blower had spotted the victim in an anxious state at a restaurant. He reached out to the 20-year-old and shared his contact number. A few days later, the victim sought for help. Subsequently, the cops were informed. When police reached Venkatesh’s residence, the latter denied them from entering his house. However, they stayed in the area for some time.

“We were initially unable to find the victim, but he eventually ran out of the house pleading for help. He had bruises from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet,” St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph McCulloch said in a press conference. The victim told the investigation officers that he was given very limited food, deprived of sleep and brutally assaulted.

“Venkatesh forced him to do household chores, work online for his IT company and give him two-hour massages. The victim was only allowed to sleep for three hours each day. At night, he was locked in an unfinished basement and forced to sleep on the concrete floor, while being watched by a video surveillance camera. In the absence of Venkatesh, his two friends were instructed to torture the victim,” a local news report stated.

McCulloch said the victim has been admitted to a hospital with broken ribs, bones in his arms and legs. He has reportedly lost more than 30 pounds since arriving to the US. Meanwhile, according to Venkatesh’s social media accounts, he is the State coordinator for YSRC’s legal cell, a member of the teachers’ federation, trade union, and medical unit of the party. Taking note of the incident, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh lashed out at the YSRC leaders.

The 40-year-old took to X and said, “While Jagan is draining the blood of the people of Andhra Pradesh, his followers have destroyed the golden future of a 20-year-old boy from the State. They lured him to the US and subjected him to torture.”

Responding to the TDP’s allegations, the YSRC maintained that Sattaru Venkatesh Reddy has no connection with the party.“The party also strongly condemns the crime committed by Venkatesh. The law will take its course,” the party added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Missouri police in the United States of America on Thursday arrested three people, all natives of Andhra Pradesh, on charges of abusing, assaulting and enslaving a 20-year-old Telugu student. The accused were identified as Sattaru Venkatesh Reddy (35) and two of his friends, Nikhil Penmatsa (27) and Sravan Penumetcha (23). According to information reaching here, Venkatesh—key accused in the case—hails from a influential business family in Vinukonda of Palnadu district. It has been learnt that the victim, who happens to be Venkatesh’s cousin, came to the US on a study visa. However, he reportedly was not attending any university and lived with the prime accused. As per a few US news agencies, the trio was charged with trafficking for the purposes of slavery, kidnapping, and abuse through forced labour.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Investigation began after a citizen alerted police about the torture the victim was facing. The whistle blower had spotted the victim in an anxious state at a restaurant. He reached out to the 20-year-old and shared his contact number. A few days later, the victim sought for help. Subsequently, the cops were informed. When police reached Venkatesh’s residence, the latter denied them from entering his house. However, they stayed in the area for some time. “We were initially unable to find the victim, but he eventually ran out of the house pleading for help. He had bruises from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet,” St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph McCulloch said in a press conference. The victim told the investigation officers that he was given very limited food, deprived of sleep and brutally assaulted. “Venkatesh forced him to do household chores, work online for his IT company and give him two-hour massages. The victim was only allowed to sleep for three hours each day. At night, he was locked in an unfinished basement and forced to sleep on the concrete floor, while being watched by a video surveillance camera. In the absence of Venkatesh, his two friends were instructed to torture the victim,” a local news report stated. McCulloch said the victim has been admitted to a hospital with broken ribs, bones in his arms and legs. He has reportedly lost more than 30 pounds since arriving to the US. Meanwhile, according to Venkatesh’s social media accounts, he is the State coordinator for YSRC’s legal cell, a member of the teachers’ federation, trade union, and medical unit of the party. Taking note of the incident, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh lashed out at the YSRC leaders. The 40-year-old took to X and said, “While Jagan is draining the blood of the people of Andhra Pradesh, his followers have destroyed the golden future of a 20-year-old boy from the State. They lured him to the US and subjected him to torture.” Responding to the TDP’s allegations, the YSRC maintained that Sattaru Venkatesh Reddy has no connection with the party.“The party also strongly condemns the crime committed by Venkatesh. The law will take its course,” the party added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp