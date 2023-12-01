Home Nation

NIA opposes Shoma Sen’s bail plea in Elgar case

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose and also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, indicated that it was inclined to grant medical bail for a limited period.

Published: 01st December 2023

National Investigation Agency

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NIA on Thursday vehemently opposed Shoma Kanti Sen’s plea seeking interim bail on health grounds in the Elgar Parishad case, saying she was suffering from general ailments and that there was nothing special about it.

Sen, an English literature professor and women’s rights activist, was arrested on June 6, 2018. She has through her senior Supreme Court lawyer Anand Grover pleaded before the apex court bench for interim bail on the ground of deteriorating health.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose and also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, indicated that it was inclined to grant medical bail for a limited period. “Medical bail for a limited period we think we can give,” Justice Bose indicated.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj, senior law officer appearing for the NIA, told the bench that a medical board can be constituted to verify Sen’s medical condition and there is nothing that requires immediate treatment. The top court, however, did not pass any order and fixed the matter on December 6.

