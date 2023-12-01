Home Nation

PM Modi meets French President Macron, discusses climate finance, civil nuclear ties

The Modi-Macron meeting took place on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit underway here.

Published: 01st December 2023 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

The Modi-Macron meeting took place on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit. (Photo | Twitter @Narendra Modi)

By PTI

DUBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed a wide range of issues including climate financing and civil nuclear cooperation.

“The two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of areas, including climate action, climate financing, sports, energy, defence and civil nuclear cooperation,” a statement from India's External Affairs Ministry said.

"Happy to have met my good friend, President @EmmanuelMacron in Dubai. Our conversation was enriching as always. I admire his passion to further cement India-France relations," Modi posted on X.

French nuclear operator EDF announced earlier this week that it had signed a memorandum of cooperation with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to explore the opportunity to maximize the local content of the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant Project.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) plans to build six nuclear power reactors of 1650 MWe each at Jaitapur in Maharashtra in cooperation with the French company.

The BHEL and EDF will also explore larger collaborations for the European Pressurised Reactors, which are being planned at Jaitapur, and NUWARD small modular reactors.

TAGS
Modi Macron COP28

Comments

