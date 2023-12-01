PM says only 4 ‘castes’ exist for him — poor, youth, women and farmers

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at previous non-BJP governments in the country saying that they considered themselves above the people (janta ka maai-baap), depriving a large population of its rights to development.

He said for his government, only four ‘castes’ exist – the poor, the youth, women and farmers. The government is committed to building a Vikshit-Bharat (developed India) by ensuring their rights to development.

He was addressing virtually the beneficiaries of various government welfare measures as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The PM said his work in the last decade has led to people having immense confidence in his government. His government has dismantled the attitude of acting like “mai baap” for which the previous governments were known, as well as vote bank politics. “The people of the country have seen that period,” he said. His remarks came at a time when the general election is only just 5-6 months away.

The ‘mai-baap’ term in Hindi refers to the feudal mindset of a person who thinks of himself above everyone. The PM said the middlemen culture was pervading during the previous rule. Without middlemen, no work was done for the people, he added.

“There was no house, no toilet, no electricity and gas connection, and no bank accounts. More than half of India’s population felt let down by the government,” he said attacking the previous governments. In an interaction with the beneficiaries, the PM asserted that India was neither going to stop nor would it get tired as the people have resolved to transform the country into a developed nation, trusting his government in the last 10 years.

He said previous governments ran the country on “political and vote bank considerations.” “The people never trusted their announcements. Today, we have changed this and the government in place now considers people as a ‘form of God’ and works with ‘seva bhav’ (sense of service) not ‘satta bhav’ (sense of power)”, the PM asserted. On the yatra, he said “Modi ki guarantee” has reached 12,000 panchayats and 30 lakh people benefited.

