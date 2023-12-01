Suspense continues over relocation of 210 families in Palamu Tiger Reserve

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The old battle resumes: Humans versus Nature. This time, the crosshairs of tigers at the Palamu Tiger Reserve aim at villages that have endured in the vicinity for generations. As the deadline for the relocation of villagers at the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) approaches, suspense envelops the fate of 210 families residing in two villages within the reserve.

The villagers rejected relocation, citing alleged deviations from promises made by forest officials in 2017. In response, PTR Director Kumar Ashutosh has penned a letter urging local representatives, including the MP and MLA, to intervene and form a committee to address the contentious issue.

Eight villages, earmarked for relocation outside the tiger reserve, include Latu and Kujrum, slated for the initial phase. The PTR’s relocation policy designates each 18-year-old male member as a single family, eligible for either Rs 15 lakh in cash or five acres of land. However, Kujrum’s Gram Pradhan reveals a discrepancy, as officials initially pledged four acres instead of the promised five, presenting a list of beneficiaries tied to the vacated forest area.

Gram Pradhan Lalu Oraon has staunchly rejected this proposal, insisting on adherence to the original agreement. Furthermore, the purported 410 acres of land required for relocating Kujrum and Latu are contested, as the presented area is found to be only 205 acres. Adding to the dispute is the prospect of Jaigir’s residents being accommodated in the same piece of land, a proposition met with staunch resistance.

Concerned about the gravity of the situation, PTR Director Kumar Ashutosh’s letter beseeched local representatives to establish a district-level committee to decide on the land allocation for Kujrum and Latu. He underscored the villagers’ landlessness, emphasising the government’s lack of plans to provide them land rights, proposing instead roadside plots with essential amenities.

Emphasising the potential for the development of landless tribal families, the PTR Director contended that relocating these villages could free up 300 square km, accommodating 30 tigers. The impending conversion of the vacated area into forests and grasslands, facilitated by bulldozers, aligns with the PTR’s mission to preserve its 1129.93 square km expanse, with a core area of 414.08 square km housing the contested villages.

