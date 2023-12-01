'UP will never forget misdeeds of SP': CM Yogi slams Aklihesh, lists out irregularities in his regime

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the people will not forget the misdeeds committed during the Samajwadi Party regime in the state and claimed that the people have not forgotten the games that were played during the regime.

This comes after the Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party Akhileshlesh Yadav alleged the Yogi government was visionless and questioned the need for a supplementary budget when 65% of the state budget was lying unspent.

"SP government used to present “wrong facts” before the people about the state. SP leaders consistently take undue crediforof the ‘works claiming to be done by them.’ Interestingly, they forgot to claim that Chandrayaan was made in Saifai. However, people have not forgotten how the 'games' were played during their regime,” said the CM while addressing the Assembly on the concluding day of the four-day winter session.

CM Yogi asserted that the previous government aimed to crush the faith of the youth practiced nepotism in recruitment, and sought to dismantle the entire system.

CM Yogi continued his onslaught on the opposition by listing instances of corruption and irregularities allegedly committed in various projects during SP rule.

“Jai Prakash Narain International Centre (JPNIC) stands out as the biggest example of ‘power sponsored dacoity’ in the state with an initial DPR of Rs 265 crore but expenses incurred to the tune of Rs 821 crore. Even after that, the game was not over, and this is just one example,” the CM added.

The CM also mentioned other projects like the Gomti River Front.

“Its DPR was initially worth Rs 167 crore. Following that, a DPR worth Rs 346 crore was prepared. In 2015, it was escalated to Rs 656 crore. Furthermore, the cabinet approved a revised estimate of Rs 1513 crore in June 2016, but the work remained unfinished despite spending Rs 1437 crore on the project. The CBI and ED are conducting an investigation," said Yogi.

"It was found that diaphragm wall works were done without approved drawings; irregularities in slush removal and payment over the contracted amount in 141 contracts; even after the completion of the diaphragm wall work, four fake contracts were created. This is just one example. The list of misdeeds under the SP government is long and there are such examples in every district."

“In the supplementary budget, money is allocated for special projects. In the supplementary budget presented in the winter session of the Assembly, funds have been requested for the Ganga Expressway, where the GST during the tender was 1 per cent. No money has been sought for other expressways like Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur Link etc,” said the CM.

Contradicting the claim of Akhilesh Yadav that the Gorakhpur Link expressway was being built at a whopping Rs 6,000 crore, the CM said its actual valuation is Rs 3,500 crores.

This link expressway passes through a lowland area connecting Sant Kabir Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar.

The SP chief had alleged that the present regime was all for making just tall claims with no intent to keep its promises.

He reminded the Yogi government of its resolution of making the state a trillion-dollar economy with no concrete efforts in that direction. "Economy-wise, UP figures at number 18 among the other states of the country,” said Yadav.

Yogi reacted to the comment saying, “With a clear vision of the goal and steps aligned with the path, any direction would lead to the intended destination.”

He added that various initiatives were being taken towards making the state a trillion-dollar economy. However, he drea w parallel with the SP regime claiming that the lack of goals and vision of the SP government before 2017, resulted in a directionless state identified by crime, riots, and anarchy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the people will not forget the misdeeds committed during the Samajwadi Party regime in the state and claimed that the people have not forgotten the games that were played during the regime. This comes after the Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party Akhileshlesh Yadav alleged the Yogi government was visionless and questioned the need for a supplementary budget when 65% of the state budget was lying unspent. "SP government used to present “wrong facts” before the people about the state. SP leaders consistently take undue crediforof the ‘works claiming to be done by them.’ Interestingly, they forgot to claim that Chandrayaan was made in Saifai. However, people have not forgotten how the 'games' were played during their regime,” said the CM while addressing the Assembly on the concluding day of the four-day winter session.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CM Yogi asserted that the previous government aimed to crush the faith of the youth practiced nepotism in recruitment, and sought to dismantle the entire system. CM Yogi continued his onslaught on the opposition by listing instances of corruption and irregularities allegedly committed in various projects during SP rule. “Jai Prakash Narain International Centre (JPNIC) stands out as the biggest example of ‘power sponsored dacoity’ in the state with an initial DPR of Rs 265 crore but expenses incurred to the tune of Rs 821 crore. Even after that, the game was not over, and this is just one example,” the CM added. The CM also mentioned other projects like the Gomti River Front. “Its DPR was initially worth Rs 167 crore. Following that, a DPR worth Rs 346 crore was prepared. In 2015, it was escalated to Rs 656 crore. Furthermore, the cabinet approved a revised estimate of Rs 1513 crore in June 2016, but the work remained unfinished despite spending Rs 1437 crore on the project. The CBI and ED are conducting an investigation," said Yogi. "It was found that diaphragm wall works were done without approved drawings; irregularities in slush removal and payment over the contracted amount in 141 contracts; even after the completion of the diaphragm wall work, four fake contracts were created. This is just one example. The list of misdeeds under the SP government is long and there are such examples in every district." “In the supplementary budget, money is allocated for special projects. In the supplementary budget presented in the winter session of the Assembly, funds have been requested for the Ganga Expressway, where the GST during the tender was 1 per cent. No money has been sought for other expressways like Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur Link etc,” said the CM. Contradicting the claim of Akhilesh Yadav that the Gorakhpur Link expressway was being built at a whopping Rs 6,000 crore, the CM said its actual valuation is Rs 3,500 crores. This link expressway passes through a lowland area connecting Sant Kabir Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar. The SP chief had alleged that the present regime was all for making just tall claims with no intent to keep its promises. He reminded the Yogi government of its resolution of making the state a trillion-dollar economy with no concrete efforts in that direction. "Economy-wise, UP figures at number 18 among the other states of the country,” said Yadav. Yogi reacted to the comment saying, “With a clear vision of the goal and steps aligned with the path, any direction would lead to the intended destination.” He added that various initiatives were being taken towards making the state a trillion-dollar economy. However, he drea w parallel with the SP regime claiming that the lack of goals and vision of the SP government before 2017, resulted in a directionless state identified by crime, riots, and anarchy. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp