18 students fall sick after eating at school mess in Punjab's Sangrur, contractor arrested

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: As many as 18 students of a government school in Punjab's Sangrur district were rushed to a hospital as they complained of stomach ache and vomiting after having a meal in the hostel mess, officials said on Saturday.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the food contractor has been arrested and an inquiry by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has been ordered into the matter.

Reached Sangrur, met with unwell students at Civil Hospital Sangrur, students are fine now & recovering fast. Mostly students are complaining of anxiety.



Contractors license has been cancelled, also he along with mess incharge has been arrested under Sec 307 IPC.



Concerned… pic.twitter.com/1aM8mw2Klt December 2, 2023

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Saturday said 18 students were brought to the civil hospital, of which 14 have been discharged. "Four remain admitted," Jorwal said while speaking to reporters in Sangrur.

He further said 36 more students were brought to the civil hospital on Saturday and all of them were stable. They did not report any loose motion or vomiting at the hospital, but they had complained of vomiting symptoms before being brought here.

The DC said an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the SDM has been formed to probe the matter.

Jorwal said the food samples have been collected from the school, adding that stool and blood samples of the affected students have also been obtained.

Students told reporters that they had earlier complained about the food quality to the school authorities. Some angry parents who reached the school after they learned about the incident slammed the school authorities over their wards falling sick.

