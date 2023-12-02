BJP, Congress trade charges over money power in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amid speculation in the state Congress circles about the possibility of the party shifting its newly elected MLAs to a Congress-ruled state (preferably Karnataka) if the poll results threw a hung House, the party dubbed the exit polls projecting a majority to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh as “pre-paid exit polls.”

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday claimed that his party will win more than 135 out of the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.“The BJP can stoop to any level to form a government in MP,” former MP minister and Kamal Nath-loyalist Sajjan Singh Verma said at a press conference in Bhopal.

The multiple times Congress MLA said the polls are a part of a conspiracy by the BJP to intimidate the bureaucracy and demoralize Congress workers. “Why won’t I allege that those exit polls projecting massive victory for the BJP in MP are actually pre-paid? In a video which has gone viral, two senior journalists who head one of the national TV channels (on which such exit poll was telecast) are seen talking about not being in agreement with the findings of the same exit poll,” Verma said.

“The sun that will rise on December 3 will end the misrule of the BJP that is going on for 18 years and the

Congress will win more than 135 seats to fulfill the promises made to the people of the state,” said Surjewala.

State BJP spokesperson Kshama Tripathi rubbished the Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma’s allegations as baseless. State BJP spokesperson Kshama Tripathi said, “With many exit polls projecting massive defeat for the Congress in MP, the opposition party’s leaders have become so desperate that they are making baseless allegations which are nothing but figment of their imagination.”

Earlier on Friday, a Congress delegation complained to the chief electoral officer (CEO-MP) in Bhopal that the BJP was planning to create ruckus at vote counting centers in the state to disturb the counting of votes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHOPAL: Amid speculation in the state Congress circles about the possibility of the party shifting its newly elected MLAs to a Congress-ruled state (preferably Karnataka) if the poll results threw a hung House, the party dubbed the exit polls projecting a majority to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh as “pre-paid exit polls.” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday claimed that his party will win more than 135 out of the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.“The BJP can stoop to any level to form a government in MP,” former MP minister and Kamal Nath-loyalist Sajjan Singh Verma said at a press conference in Bhopal. The multiple times Congress MLA said the polls are a part of a conspiracy by the BJP to intimidate the bureaucracy and demoralize Congress workers. “Why won’t I allege that those exit polls projecting massive victory for the BJP in MP are actually pre-paid? In a video which has gone viral, two senior journalists who head one of the national TV channels (on which such exit poll was telecast) are seen talking about not being in agreement with the findings of the same exit poll,” Verma said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The sun that will rise on December 3 will end the misrule of the BJP that is going on for 18 years and the Congress will win more than 135 seats to fulfill the promises made to the people of the state,” said Surjewala. State BJP spokesperson Kshama Tripathi rubbished the Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma’s allegations as baseless. State BJP spokesperson Kshama Tripathi said, “With many exit polls projecting massive defeat for the Congress in MP, the opposition party’s leaders have become so desperate that they are making baseless allegations which are nothing but figment of their imagination.” Earlier on Friday, a Congress delegation complained to the chief electoral officer (CEO-MP) in Bhopal that the BJP was planning to create ruckus at vote counting centers in the state to disturb the counting of votes. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp