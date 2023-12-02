Home Nation

EC puts off counting date to Dec 4 as Mizo parties stage protests

According to the poll body, the decision to postpone the counting by a day was taken after representation from various quarters.

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on Monday instead of Sunday as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).  According to the poll body, the decision to postpone the counting by a day was taken after representation from various quarters.

“The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from December 3, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram.... The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from December 3, 2023 (Sunday) to December 4, 2023 (Monday),” read a statement issued by the ECI.

As per the schedule announced by the Commission, counting of votes in Mizoram was to be done along with other four states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, where polling was held on different dates in November.  People in Mizoram along with civil society members  seeking rescheduling of counting of votes. They also held protest to press their demand.

