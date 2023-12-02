Hectic backroom parleys as Rajasthan may head for cliffhanger 

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan exit poll trends have further intensified the confusion around the verdict on December 3. With most polls predicting a tight race between the Congress and the BJP, hectic political parleys have begun in the state. At the centre of the “gathering storm” is the prospect of a slim majority for either rival, the Congress and BJP.

Political circles are abuzz that the uncertainty over reaching the majority mark of 100 might force the two sides to turn their gaze towards the 15-20 rebels, independents and other smaller party candidates who may get elected. For instance in the Chittorgarh seat, Chandrabhan Singh Akiya, a BJP rebel who was a sitting MLA twice but was denied the ticket, is now said to be well placed in the contest. Similarly is the case in Barmer district’s Shiv constituency.

Also crucial will be smaller parties like Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party which could get a handful of seats in the Jat belt. Similarly in the tribal belt of south Rajasthan, Bhartiya Aadivasi Party (BAP) is expected to win a few seats. Similarly, in east Rajasthan, Mayawati’s BSP is expecting an opportunity similar to the one in the previous elections when half a dozen party MLAs went with the Gahlot-led Congress government.

BAP’senior leader in southern Rajasthan Rajkumar Raut says exit polls have shown that the two sides miscalculated. “I think our party will win around 10 seats and we will be the king-makers in Rajasthan,” said Raut. For the Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot and state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra are believed to be reaching out to all non-Congress entities. From the BJP, former CM Vasundhara Raje is said to be quietly contacting those who were earlier regarded as her loyalists and are now said to be well-placed to win.

