‘India to be free from Left-wing extremism’

Mukesh Ranjan

Express News Service

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Left Wing Extremism (LWE) will be eliminated from the country very soon. Shah, addressing the gathering during 59th Raising Day ceremony of BSF in Hazaribagh on Wednesday, also informed that area of dominance of Maoists is shrinking very fast all over the country.

According to the home minister, the CRPF, BSF and ITBP are all prepared to give final blow to the LWE in the next few months which will prove to be the last nail in its coffin. “I would like to announce from the land of Jharkhand that Left Wing Extremism is on the verge of elimination from the country,” said Shah. During the last 10 years centre has done a lot in this regard due to which there has been decrease in Maoist violence up to 52 per cent while Maoist related deaths have been reduced to 70 per cent, he added.

Shah further added that Maoist infested districts have also been reduced to 45 from 96, further reducing the infested police stations from 495 to 176. “In order to fill up the vacuum, 199 new camps of security forces have been set up and patrolling has also been beefed up in LWE infested areas,” said Shah.

Referring to other conflict zones, Shah added that during the last 10 years of Modi Government at the centre, Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism areas and North East, which were supposed to be hotspots, have been dealt with aptly and to an extent, battle has been won.

“In Kashmir, security forces has already been established, situation has improved in North East and they are on the verge of winning battle from left extremism,” said Shah.

