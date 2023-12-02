Qatar grants another consular access to eight Indian naval veterans

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has agreed to grant the eight naval veterans another consular access which is likely to be on Sunday, December 3rd.

The hearing on November 30th, in Qatar’s court of appeal, was a long one and gave each one of the 8 naval veterans a chance to share their narrative.

“It was probably for the first time that the eight naval veterans got a chance to speak at length in court. The next hearing date has been fixed for December 7th.

In addition, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has granted consular access for these eight – which will be within a day or two. This will be the fourth consular access until now,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamas Al Thani on Saturday in Dubai. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the COP 28 meeting in Dubai. Though little is known about what the two leaders spoke about, this Chance meeting has raised the hopes of the repatriation of these eight naval veterans.

On the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit in Dubai yesterday, had the opportunity to meet HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad, the Amir of Qatar. We had a good conversation on the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/66a2Zxb6gP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2023

It may be recalled that Qatar’s court of first instance in a judgment on October 26th had announced the death penalty for these eight naval veterans. The defense legal team filed an appeal against the death penalty thereafter and the hearing for the same was held on November 23rd. It was learned that the appeal was accepted by the court of appeal and the next hearing was fixed for November 30th where the eight naval veterans were given a chance to speak at length and share their narrative.

There is a renewed sense of optimism that the eight naval veterans will be repatriated to India. However, till it happens the 8 naval veterans, their families, and India will continue to remain on tenterhooks.

