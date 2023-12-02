Ranchi Diary: Dhoni meets BJP leaders, sparks speculation

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

In a surprising turn of events, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s photograph, where he could be seen engaged in a discussion with prominent BJP leaders in Ranchi on Thursday has sparked political speculations in the state. In the photograph, which went viral on social media, Dhoni was seen talking to a Rajya Sabha MP and former Jharkhand state BJP president Deepak Prakash and former Jharkhand Assembly Speaker CP Singh, and Kanke BJP MLA Samri Lal. The photograph capturing the encounter has since fueled intense conversations, prompting various interpretations of the implications behind the rendezvous.

‘Pratibimb’ app launched to deal with cyber crimes

To deal with rise in the increasing incidents of cyber crimes all over the country, Jharkhand CID (Crime Investigation Department) has launched ‘Pratibimb’ app which is designed to reveal the geographical locations of mobile numbers linked to cyber fraud cases across the country. Every information is being compiled on the app which could be accessed by the police officials as and when required, while dealing with criminals. Officials said this data base is being made available to the SPs. These numbers will also be given to the service providers so that they could be blocked, they said.

Migrant workers stuck in Saudi seek Centre’s help

Five labourers, hailing from Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Giridih in Jharkhand, are stranded in Saudi Arabia for the last 8 months and have appealed to the central and state governments to help them return to the country. They have posted their video on social media to highlight their struggle for unpaid wages, expired visas and shortage of food grains. According to the video shared by them on social media, they have not been paid for the last eight months and are forced to starve as they have no money to buy food for them. Their visa has also expired and hence need centre’s intervention for their repatriation.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

