Ready to broker peace if you come forward: Manipur CM Biren Singh to rebel groups

GUWAHATI: Buoyed by the peace agreement signed by United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said he is ready to broker peace if any insurgent group of the region is willing to join the talks process.

Addressing an event in Imphal where UNLF members were feted, Singh appealed to outfits still wielding the gun to join the peace process. He said he would work as the facilitator.

Barring a few, most other extremist groups in the Northeast have already joined the peace process.

Singh said UNLF’s peace agreement was possible due to the support, cooperation, and encouragement of the people of the state. He said the process to sign the agreement was initiated about three years ago.

He expressed gratitude to the rebel group for accepting the Centre’s proposal for peace and described it as a historic moment.

“The Signing of the Peace Agreement unfolded a new chapter in Manipur's journey, guided by the vision and determination of the people of the State,” the CM posted on X, formerly Twitter. He appealed to the people of the state to stay united.

It is with immense joy that I extend a heartfelt welcome to the UNLF as they sign the Peace Agreement.



The successful signing of the Peace Agreement with the Govt. Of India & the Govt. Of Manipur marks a historic moment in our collective journey towards peace & prosperity. pic.twitter.com/oRlPTeDRjN — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 2, 2023

“We have been living divided for long and lost many precious lives due to the division. We should encourage one another. Let’s rebuild a strong and united Manipur,” the CM said, reiterating his call to people to forgive and forget.

He urged them to refrain from circulating misinformation through social media without proper verification, stating that it might disturb peace in society.

“The government is not against any community residing together in the state. The government is only trying to protect the communities,” Singh said.

UNLF, the oldest valley-based insurgent group of Manipur, signed the peace agreement with the Centre and Manipur government on Wednesday.

