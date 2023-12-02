Home Nation

Tremors felt in West Bengal as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh

West Bengal Disaster Management Department said that as of now, no damage has been reported from anywhere in the state.

Published: 02nd December 2023

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Kolkata: Tremors were felt in various parts of West Bengal as an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit neighbouring Bangladesh on Saturday morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake took place in southeastern Bangladesh at a depth of 55 km at 9.05 am. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.6, Occurred on 02-12-2023, 09:05:31 IST, Lat: 23.15 & Long: 90.89, Depth: 55 Km, Location: Bangladesh, India," the NCS said on X.

West Bengal Disaster Management Department said that as of now, no damage has been reported from anywhere in the state.

"We are yet to get the final report. As of now, there is no report of any damage due to the quake," an official told PTI.

Officials of the Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation also said no damage to life or property was reported from the eastern metropolis.

