Michaung likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm, public holiday on Monday for 4 TN districts

CHENNAI: Cyclonic Storm Michaung, currently centred approximately 250 km southeast of Chennai as of 11:30 am on Sunday, is likely to move northwestwards and likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, said S Balakrishnan, deputy director general of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre.

"The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' at 5.30 am on Sunday. It is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by December 4 forenoon."

"It would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of 5th December as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph", he added.

According to the forecast, significant rainfall is anticipated in various districts of Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rain at one or two locations. Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts may also witness heavy to very heavy rain, while Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts are forecasted to experience heavy rainfall.

Furthermore places in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Tirupattur districts are also expected to receive heavy rain.

In response to the impending weather conditions, the state government has declared Monday as a public holiday in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts.

