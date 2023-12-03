Home Nation

Michaung likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm, public holiday on Monday for 4 TN districts

Michaung, currently centered approximately 250 km southeast of Chennai as of 11:30 am on Sunday, is likely to move northwestwards and likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

Published: 03rd December 2023 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi: Satellite image taken between 01:00 pm and 01:27 pm IST shows the location of Cyclone Michaung in the Bay of Bengal, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cyclonic Storm Michaung, currently centred approximately 250 km southeast of Chennai as of 11:30 am on Sunday, is likely to move northwestwards and likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, said S Balakrishnan, deputy director general of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre. 

"The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' at 5.30 am on Sunday. It is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by December 4 forenoon."

"It would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of 5th December as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph", he added. 

According to the forecast, significant rainfall is anticipated in various districts of Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rain at one or two locations. Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts may also witness heavy to very heavy rain, while Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts are forecasted to experience heavy rainfall.

Furthermore places in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Tirupattur districts are also expected to receive heavy rain.

In response to the impending weather conditions, the state government has declared Monday as a public holiday in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts.

WATCH VIDEO:

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michaung cyclone IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp