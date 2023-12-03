NDPP's Wangpang Konyak wins bypoll to Tapi assembly seat in Nagaland

By PTI

KOHIMA: Wangpang Konyak of the ruling NDPP won the by-election to the Tapi assembly seat in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday, officials said.

Congratulations to Mr. Wangpang Konyak, the @NDPPofficial Candidate, on a well-deserved win in the Bye-Election. Heartfelt thanks to the residents of 43-Tapi for their trust in href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tapi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tapi #Nagaland #ElectionResult2023 #StateofExcellence#factanonverba pic.twitter.com/VvAGV1nPg0 — NDPP CENTRAL WOMEN ORGANISATION (@NDPPwomen) December 3, 2023

He defeated Congress candidate Wanglem Konyak by 5,333 votes, they said.

While the NDPP got 10,053 votes, the Congress secured 4,720 votes in the seat, they added.

The by-election was held on November 7, and recorded a turnout of 96.25 per cent.

Only two candidates fought the by-election as the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee was the joint candidate of the People's Democratic Alliance.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao on August 28.

Wangnao was the MLA of the constituency for the last 10 terms.

Nagaland Minister for Housing & Mechanical Engineering P. Bashang Chang said,"I convey my heartfelt Congratulations to Shri. Wangpang Konyak on your swiping victory in the recent by-election, 43 Tapi constituency, Mon. Your victory has proved how blessings @NDPPofficial & @BJP4Nagaland alliance in our state is. @Neiphiu_Rio @narendramodi @AmitShah."

I convey my heartfelt Congratulations to Shri. Wangpang Konyak on your swiping victory in the recent by-election, 43 Tapi constituency, Mon. Your victory has proved how blessings @NDPPofficial & @BJP4Nagaland alliance in our state is. @Neiphiu_Rio@narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/UwZGo5Q1We — P. Bashang Chang (@PBashangchang) December 3, 2023

